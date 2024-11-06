Nigeria: Osimhen - Napoli Considering Swap Deal With AC Milan

5 November 2024
This Day (Lagos)

Napoli may well have decided where Victor Osimhen will play next summer.

Osimhen, 25, is currently on loan at Turkish champions Galatasaray until June 2025.

And now according to ultime Calcio Napoli, Napoli president Aurelio di Laurentiis has now said he is open to transfer Osimhen to a rival Serie A club after he initially kicked against this.

According to various reports, AC Milan made a last-minute bid for Osimhen in the summer before the striker eventually ended up in Galatasaray.

The Napoli president has now said he will consider a swap deal involving Portugal star Rafael Leao and the Super Eagles striker were Georgia star Kvaratskhelia to leave Napoli.

Napoli and Kvaratskhelia's camp are set to discuss a new contract with the player now demanding a salary of 10 Million Euros a year.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.