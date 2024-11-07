Zimbabwe: 'Zimbabwe Ready to Work With Trump'

Millions of U.S. citizens are voting for either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump in their historic November 5 elections, while Africa and the world wait for the outcome that will shift the global balance of power.

ZIMBABWE stands ready to work with the United States of America and its people to build a better, more prosperous and more peaceful world, President Mnangagwa has said.

In a congratulatory message to US President-elect Donald Trump, who won his country's elections yesterday, the President said Zimbabwe stood ready to work with the USA in various areas that will bring global peace.

"Congratulations to President Donald Trump on your election victory. We stand ready to work with President Trump and the American people to build a better, more prosperous and more peaceful world," the President wrote on his official X handle.

President Mnangagwa said the world needed more leaders who spoke for the people.

Mr Trump, the Republican Party candidate, cruised to a crushing victory over Democratic Party candidate and current US Vice President Kamala Harris in results that started trickling overnight on Tuesday into yesterday.

He was declared President-elect after he crossed the 270 electoral college votes threshold around mid-morning yesterday.

Mr Trump becomes the 47th President of the US.

His victory came after an assassination attempt on him at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024 in the run-up to the elections, which President Mnangagwa and Zimbabweans condemned as an infringement on democracy.

He was grazed on his ear during the shooting which claimed one life and left two other spectators critically injured.

Condemning the attack, President Mnangagwa described it as "cowardly".

"Zimbabwe followed the news of the attack on the former United States of America President and presumptive Republican Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Donald Trump, with shock and revulsion," he said then.

"On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to extend to you, my heartfelt sympathy and condemnation of the cowardly attack, which also led to loss of life. "

Zimbabwe and the US have long enjoyed cordial relations until the latter imposed unjustified and illegal economic sanctions on Harare at the turn of the century.

The sanctions have been widely condemned by the progressive world for hampering Zimbabwe's development trajectory.

Despite Washington's confrontational stance, Zimbabwe has maintained that it does not want frosty diplomatic relations with any country in line with President Mnangagwa's "friend to all and enemy to none" pillar foreign policy.

Political commentator Mr Obert Gutu said while America's policy is a straitjacket, as the country is guided by their global, sub-regional economic and strategic security interests, Mr Trump's victory might signal a more conciliatory approach.

"Trump might want to adopt a more conciliatory stance towards Africa mainly because America realises that they are losing big time by adopting an aggressive, patronising and condescending foreign policy towards Africa. China is a rising global superpower and naturally, America would not want China to be the sole and dominant superpower in Africa. We are heading towards very interesting times. I would not be surprised if the bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and the United States get better under a Donald Trump Presidency," he said.

Mr Gutu added that Harare should continue with its re-engagement drive and lobby for the complete removal of all forms of sanctions against Zimbabwe.

"Trump is an enigma. He will surprise all and sundry by actually agreeing to remove these illegal and ruinous sanctions".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Opposition leader Linda Masarira said the Trump win presents a unique opportunity to reset relations between Zimbabwe and the US.

"Zimbabwe, along with the entire SADC region, recognises that this moment may present a unique opportunity, as we anticipate your (President-elect Trump) focus on issues closer to home and abroad rather than in Africa. With this strategic moment in mind, we urge the United States Congress and your administration to address the impact of sanctions on Zimbabwe and the broader region. These sanctions have led to significant civilian suffering, depriving our people of basic services and causing mass displacement.

"Furthermore, for individuals listed under Magnitsky sanctions, we urge a fair process, where petitions for removal from these lists are given due consideration, as such sanctions should not be punitive without trial," said Ms Masarira who leads the Labour Economists and Afrikan Democrats party.