Rwanda: Kagame Congratulates Trump, Looks Forward to Win-Win Relations

Millions of U.S. citizens are voting for either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump in their historic November 5 elections, while Africa and the world wait for the outcome that will shift the global balance of power.

President Paul Kagame on November 6 congratulated Donald Trump on winning the 2024 United States presidential elections.

"President-elect Donald Trump, I warmly congratulate you on behalf of the Government and people of Rwanda for your historic and decisive election as the 47th President of the United States," Kagame said.

"Your clear message has been that the United States should be a partner of choice that attracts by the force of its example, rather than by imposing its views and ways of life on others. I therefore look forward to working with you for the common benefit of both our countries in the years ahead."

Trump became the 45th US President - from January 20, 2017, to January 20, 2021. His new election victory means he is set to lead the country again - for a four-year term.

According to the Embassy of Rwanda in Washington, D.C., Rwanda and the United States established diplomatic relations in 1962.