Lesotho: Health Officials Allegedly Fuel Backstreet Abortion Crisis

THE Lesotho Nursing Council (LNC) has raised alarm over a concerning rise in illegal abortions, some of which have resulted in deaths.

This comes after reports emerged last week that certain health professionals, particularly nurses, are performing backstreet abortions outside their official workplaces, with some reportedly conducting procedures at their privately owned pharmacies.

These revelations surfaced during a session held by the national orking committee for the Sexual, Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR), and HIV/AIDS Governance Project in the National Assembly.

Funded by the Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum (SADC-PF), this three-year project, launched on 1 November 2023, aims to strengthen the legislative framework, enhance budget allocation, and increase representation and oversight in SRHR and HIV/AIDS matters in Lesotho.

The Thursday meeting saw participation from officials from the Ministry of Health, Members of Parliament, the Ministry of Social Development, Lesotho Mounted Police Services (LMPS), SheHive (a local advocacy organisation), and other key stakeholders.

During the discussion, Senior Inspector Peke Petje of the LMPS's Children and Gender Protection Unit raised the issue that government employees, including civil servants, appear to be implicated in facilitating backstreet abortions, making it particularly challenging for law enforcement to counter these practices.

"It is difficult to combat backstreet abortions when some civil servants themselves are driving it," stated Snr Insp Petje, responding to Family Health Division Officer 'Makhotso Tṧotetsi from the Ministry of Health, who had questioned the police's efforts to tackle the rising cases of backstreet abortions, often involving dangerous methods.

Snr Insp Petje went on to elaborate that Maseru was overwhelmed with mushrooming unlicensed pharmacies, some allegedly owned by civil servants. They had become hubs for illegal abortions.

"The economy of this country has been taken over by government employees. They're in a position to manipulate the system. We planned an operation to investigate illegal pharmacies, working closely with health experts. Strangely, the day after the operation, all suspected pharmacies were closed, as if forewarned," he said.

According to LNC Registrar, Slavia Moetsana, there are confirmed cases of health professionals conducting abortions through their private facilities, and the LNC has been actively investigating and inspecting clinics annually.

Recently, the LNC closed down an unlicensed clinic in Maseru found to be operating outside legal bounds. However, she noted a persistent case involving Mpiti David Matṧela, a nursing assistant who, despite a High Court order last year and a recent appeal court ruling, has continued to operate illegally at clinics in Ha-Leqele and Thaba-Bosiu.

"There have been complaints against Mr Matṧela, whose clinics continue to operate in defiance of legal rulings. Tragically, some patients have died under his care," Ms Moetsana revealed.

She explained that nursing assistants, by law, are not allowed to open clinics, a privilege reserved for fully qualified nurses with a minimum of five years experience.

Ms Moetsana further clarified that licenses for clinic operations require endorsement from the Ministry of Health.

"Nurses apply with the Nursing Council, and we recommend qualified, experienced nurses to the Ministry of Health for license issuance. Nurse assistants, however, are not permitted to open clinics."

She said the LNC had been working with the courts to address the contempt displayed by certain practitioners like Mr Matṧela, who continues to operate against legal prohibitions.

The Ministry of Health's public relations officer, 'Mateboho Mosebekoa, told the Lesotho Times that the Ministry has no list of clinics allegedly conducting backstreet abortions.

"Abortion is illegal in Lesotho. The Ministry of Health is neither aware of nor in possession of records on backstreet abortion clinics. It is primarily the LMPS's mandate to investigate criminal activities, while the Ministry may provide a list of certified clinics for reference."

Mosebekoa added that the Ministry was currently developing a comprehensive post-abortion care protocol to support patients showing signs of botched or unsafe abortion procedures.

"The Ministry's Public Health Division provides post-abortion care to patients presenting with symptoms. We are working on establishing guidelines that will clarify who qualifies to perform such procedures and at what level of healthcare facility, ensuring safety and quality care," she said.

Ms Mosebekoa warned the public against induced, unauthorised abortions, saying they were life-threatening and should be avoided at all costs.