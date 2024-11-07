Lesotho: DCEO Investigates Home Affairs Recruitments

THE Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) is investigating the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftainship, Home Affairs, and Police over alleged corruption related to the recruitment of 363 temporary staff at the National Identity Documents and Civil Registration (NICR) and Livestock Registration, Marking, and Information Systems (LRMIS) projects.

The DCEO wrote to the ministry's Principal Secretary, 'Mamphaka Lebesa, requesting her to furnish the anti-graft body with a list of temporary staff hired under the two projects, along with their contracts and payroll information.

According to a letter authored by the DCEO Director General, Advocate Knorx Molelle, dated 29 October 2024, the DCEO demands employment files of all temporary personnel hired from July this year.

"The Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) is conducting investigations relating to offenses under the Prevention of Corruption and Economic Offences Act No. 5 of 1999, as amended, involving suspicious recruitment of temporary staff at NICR and LRMIS.

"In terms of section 7(1)(C) of the above Act, your good office is requested to furnish the DCEO with the temporary staff list, contracts, and payroll of temporary staff engaged at NICR and LRMIS appointed from July 2024 to date," reads the letter.

DCEO spokesperson, 'Matlhonolofatso Senoko, confirmed to the Lesotho Times that they were indeed investigating the Home Affairs department, and had sent a letter to Ms Lebesa regarding the matter.

The recruitment of the temporary staff was mired in controversy with the ruling RFP being accused of recruiting its members to fill the posts.

Matsieng Member of Parliament (MP) Moshe Makotoko, had confirmed to the Lesotho Times at the time that he had been seconded by home affairs minister, Lebona Lephema, to ensure that only recruits submitted by RFP MPs were hired. He had complained that he was facing resistance from Home Affairs human resources officials, who wanted to prefer their own recruits.

Either way, the posts should nonetheless have been advertised to give an opportunity to everyone interested to apply and ensure the recruitment of deserving candidates only.