Cameroon: Egypt, Cameroon FMs Highlight Strong Relations, Efforts to Seek Peace in Region

Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty said on Wednesday 6/11/2024 relations with Cameroon are strong, and historic, extending over several decades.

In a press conference held on Wednesday 6/11/2024 with his Cameroonian counterpart, Lejeune Mbella Mbella, Abdelatty said his opposite number handed him a message from the Cameroonian President to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi that reflects the strong relations between the two countries.

He explained that he held today with the Cameroonian top diplomat the seventh session of the Egyptian-Cameroonian Committee, which convenes for the first time in several years due to the Corona pandemic.

He said they agreed to hold the joint committee meetings annually, expressing his aspiration to visit the capital Yaoundé next year to head the Egyptian delegation to the eighth session of the joint committee.

For his part, Cameroon's Foreign Minister Lejeune M'Bella M'Bella stressed the depth of cooperation between his country and Egypt, especially with the joint political will of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and President Paul Biya.

The Cameroonian Foreign Minister also pointed to the convergence of views and positions of the two countries on international issues and those related to the threat to international peace and security, stressing that both Egypt and Cameroon seek peace.

During the conference, the Cameroonian Minister reviewed the investment opportunities available in his country located in Central Africa, which enjoys membership in many regional groups, in addition to its good relations with its neighbors and efforts to achieve stability in the region.

The Cameroonian Minister pointed to the economic diversity in his country, especially with regard to petroleum resources and minerals, highlighting Egyptian investments in Cameroon, especially in the fields of infrastructure, building construction and energy.

He further pointed out the existence of a direct flight line linking Cairo and Yaoundé, stressing the desire of the two countries to strengthen economic relations.

Egypt Today