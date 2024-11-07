Nigeria: Bandits Abduct 100 in Zamfara, Priest in Imo

No fewer than 100 people are reported to have been abducted by bandits in five villages under Wanke District of Gusau local government area of Zamfara State.

A Catholic priest was also abducted in Imo State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the bandits, who came in large numbers and on motorcycles, surrounded the communities on Tuesday evening and herded the people into the bush like cattle.

Speaking to our correspondent through a telephone interview Wednesday morning, Aminu Sabon Layi, who said he narrowly escaped the bandits, narrated that the raiders entered Sabon Layi Community at about 5:30 pm on Tuesday, where they abducted 50 people and took them into the bush.

He said the bandits, in large numbers on motorcycles, all carrying three people with heavy arms, entered Sabon Layi when people were busy with their day-to-day business, surrounded the community and started shooting sporadically.

"I narrowly escaped the bandits when they were driving about 50 of us to the forest like animals. I managed to sneak out from the group because it was nighttime, but unfortunately, I was the only one who escaped from my family as all of them, including my wife, children, and brothers, were among the abductees."

Aminu Sabon Layi added that other communities attacked by the bandits under Wanke District include Gira, Amirawa, Ana Ruwa, and Dan Shamaki.

According to him, the bandits also stole properties that included food items and handsets belonging to the community members they abducted.

When contacted for confirmation, the police public relations officer of Zamfara State Command, ASP Yazeed Abubakar, had not picked up calls to his phone when this report was compiled.

Meanwhile, fleeing gunmen on Tuesday night kidnapped the parish priest of St. Theresa's Catholic parish in the Obollo community, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Azubuike, in the Isiala Mbano local government area of Imo state.

The priest was said to have been kidnapped at Ayayi community in the Obollo community when he was returning to his parish from an assignment, according to church authorities.

Already, the Catholic Diocese of Okigwe has confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Tuesday night, even as it solicited prayers from the clergy and laity of the diocese over the priest's abduction and safety.

The statement, signed by Very Rev Fr Princewill Iwuanyanwu, the diocese's chancellor/secretary, solicited fervent prayers for the priest's safety and swift return to his parish.

The statement entitled "notification of kidnap and call for prayers" read, " I am directed to inform you that one of our priests, Rev Fr Emmanuel Azubuike, was kidnapped this evening, Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at about 6 pm.

"Rev Fr Emmanuel Azubuike, who was ordained on September 27, 2014, is the parish priest of St. Theresa's Catholic Parish, Obollo, Isiala Mbano LGA, Imo state.

"He was kidnapped along Aliyi community in Obollo, Isiala Mbano, Imo state while on his way back home from an assignment. We solicit your fervent prayers that he may return to us safe and sound, trusting in your goodwill and solidarity."

Meanwhile, the elected councillor of Obollo ward, David Ajaero, who confirmed the kidnap of the priest, said the community had begun prayers for his unconditional release.

Ajaero, who described the priest as a good man, called for his immediate release even as he prayed for his safety.

LEADERSHIP reports that locals from Obollo have already taken to their social media handles to appeal for the priest's release.

When contacted, Police spokesperson for Imo state, Henry Okoye, said the command had commenced an investigation to rescue the abducted priest.

Okoye said, "The CP has set up a high-powered investigation team to look into this matter for possible rescue of the Catholic priest and apprehension of the suspects."