Nigeria: Group Urges Citizens' Participation in Anti-Corruption Fight

Chairman of Open Africa Foundation, Mr Tunji Aworinde, has called for citizens' participation in the fight against corruption, saying fighting corruption requires collective effort and citizen participation, looking beyond ethnicity and religion, prioritising accountability, and demanding transparency.

Aworinde said this during the 9th annual conference on financial crime and governance integrity organised by Open Africa Foundation in conjunction with Forensic Insight International and Summit Leadership Institute. He said that the issue of corruption is a complex and deeply ingrained problem that affects many aspects of society, including governance, economy, and individual lives, and must be tackled squarely.

He said it's disturbing to see how poverty is often weaponised to maintain the status quo and keep people in a vulnerable position. Hence, to create lasting change, addressing the root causes of corruption and promoting transparency, accountability, and civic engagement is essential.

"We need men and women who will stand up, ask questions, and demand answers. We're here to encourage individuals to be the conscience of our nation, Nigeria. Restoring our nation requires integrity, which begins at home. Parents must model integrity for their children."

"Unfortunately, Nigeria faces daunting challenges: poverty, out-of-school children, and inadequate electricity. How did we get here? We lost our way due to a lack of integrity, transparency, and accountability."

"You can't give what you don't have. Parents must have integrity to pass it on to their children. Every parent wants the best for their children, but being the best isn't just about money. It's about integrity, conscience, asking questions, and demanding answers, he said.

The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, Olanipekun Olukayode, has said that citizen participation and ownership are vital components in the fight against corruption in Nigeria and commended the Open Africa Foundation for the initiative to promote citizen engagement and awareness about corruption and its effects on the national economy and international image.

Olukayode, who was represented by the head of creative communication on Financial Crime at the EFCC, Mr Chris Oluka, said during the 9th Annual Conference on Financial Crime, Cross-Border Crime, and Governance Integrity, which was organised by Open Africa Foundation in partnership with Forensic Insight International Limited, that Empowering people is crucial to creating a world of greater social justice.

"However, poverty has made many citizens cynical, and they don't see the impact of anti-corruption efforts. Nigeria needs systemic control, like other countries, where accountability and transparency are paramount. Public engagement and sensitisation are key to fighting corruption".

The EFCC chairman expressed gratitude to the Open African Foundation, Forestic Insight International Limited, and Summit Leadership Institute for hosting this conference. "The event promotes anti-corruption awareness among the public and secondary school students, fostering a culture of integrity."