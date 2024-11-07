Nigeria: Nimet Predicts Three-Day Sunshine, Haziness From Thursday

NiMet urged the public to take necessary precautions as dust particles are in suspension.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and haziness from Thursday to Saturday across the country.

NiMet's weather outlook released on Wednesday in Abuja envisaged a sunny and hazy atmosphere over parts of Borno, Adamawa and Taraba States on Thursday with moderate dust haze.

It predicted localised horizontal visibility of 2 km to 5km over the other parts of the northern region during the forecast period.

"In the North Central region, moderate dust haze with localised visibility of 2 km to 5km is anticipated during the forecast period. In the southern region, a sunny and hazy atmosphere is anticipated over the inland States.

"Sunny skies with patches of clouds are anticipated over the coast in the morning hours.

"Later in the afternoon/evening hours, localised thunderstorms with moderate rains are anticipated over Ogun, Lagos, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States, "it said.

According to NiMet, in the northern region, moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility of 1 km to 3 km and localised horizontal visibility of less than or equal to 1000m is anticipated over the region during the forecast period on Friday.

It forecasts moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility of 2 km to 5 km during the forecast period in the North Central region.

"In the Southern region, a sunny and hazy atmosphere is anticipated over the inland, while sunny skies with patches of clouds are anticipated over the coast during the morning hours.

"Later in the afternoon/evening hours, localised thunderstorms with moderate rains are anticipated over parts of Abia, Anambra, Imo, Ogun, Southern Ondo, Edo, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States, "it said.

NiMet predicted moderate dust haze on Saturday in the northern region with horizontal visibility of 2 km to 5 km and localised horizontal visibility of less than or equal to 1,000 m over the region during the forecast period.

According to it, in the North-central region, moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility of 2 km to 5 km is anticipated during the forecast period.

The agency envisaged a sunny and hazy atmosphere over the inland in the southern region with patches of cloud over the coast during the forecast period.

NiMet urged the public to take necessary precautions as dust particles are in suspension.

It further urged people with Asthmatic health conditions and other respiratory issues to be cautious of the present weather conditions.

"Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur, public should take adequate precaution and adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities.

"Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

"Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng, "it said.