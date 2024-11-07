Nigeria: Gunmen Kill 10, Burn Homes in Niger

Eyewitnesses said the bandits set homes and goods ablaze during the attack.

At least 10 people have been reported killed by suspected bandits in Wayam, a community in the Sabon-Gari District of Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning, according to residents.

Witnesses said the bandits set homes and goods ablaze during the attack.

They said the attackers rode to the community on motorcycles in large numbers and fired sporadically, killing three people initially.

Two women who resisted their sexual assault were later killed before five others later succumbed to gunshot injuries.

A local source speaking by phone said residents had deserted the community after the attack due to the absence of security forces.

In the past, the bandits escaped to neighbouring areas in Kaduna State, specifically the Birnin Gwari region, after attacking Wayam and neighbouring communities.

In the past six months, insurgent groups and bandits had attacked Madaka, a community a few kilometres away from Wayam, where about 60 people were reported to have been killed

The police have not made a statement on the latest attack in Niger State and their spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, was unreachable at the time of filing the report.