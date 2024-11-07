Nigeria: Lagos Women Run - Organisers Thrilled With Massive Turnout As Foreign Runners Arrive

Coordinator Tayo Popoola expressed delight at the response while emphasising the need for control to maintain the event's integrity.

With just 48 hours to go, the 9th edition of the Lagos Women Run is generating immense excitement, attracting a large number of enthusiasts to the ongoing Expo at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

On Wednesday, the venue was abuzz with activity as organisers struggled to manage the overwhelming turnout.

"We are excited but cautious. Many people are here, and we must ensure the event remains organised," Ms Popoola said.

"Runners are coming from across the country and beyond. It's wonderful to see women connecting."

International flair

Ms Popoola confirmed that four international athletes are expected to arrive on Thursday, joining a Zimbabwean runner already in Lagos.

Runners from Edo, Delta, Ogun, and Oyo States collected their kits for the 9 November race. Among them was Oyo-based runner, Gbogbo Akinrodoye.

"I feel nice; it'll be a fun experience," Akinrodoye said. "I wasn't here last year, but I participated two years ago. As a footballer, running is a new challenge for me."

Akinrodoye revealed she's 70% ready for Saturday's race. "I have three days to prepare. I'll do some exercises and normal running. I usually jog early in the morning."

She praised the Expo programme, citing a workshop on recycling as particularly beneficial. "I learnt something new. It's amazing!"

The Lagos Women Run continues to build momentum, with thousands of participants expected to take part in the 10 km race on 9 November.