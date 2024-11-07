Nigeria: IGP Orders Personnel to Wear Black Band in Tribute to Late Coas for Seven Days - Lagbaja

The Federal Government had on Wednesday ordered the national flag to be flown at half-mast to mourn the deceased COAS, who was appointed on 19 June 2023 by President Bola Tinubu.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered police personnel across the country to wear black bands throughout the seven-day mourning period following the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, a lieutenant general.

Mr Lagbaja, 56, passed away on Tuesday in Lagos after a brief illness, a statement by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga announced Wednesday.

The Defence Headquarters had weeks ago denied the rumour of his death, saying he was on leave.

While he was away, President Tinubu appointed Olufemi Oluyede, formerly a major general, as the acting Chief of Army Staff.

Mr Tinubu promoted Mr Oluyede to the rank of lieutenant general on Tuesday.

The directive to wear the black band, Muyiwa Adejobi, Force PRO, in a statement on Thursday said, "is to pay tribute and honour the late General who has shown gallantry, dedication, and passion for fighting violent crimes and insurgency in Nigeria. He was a great leader who deserves to be honoured by all means.

"May the soul of the late COAS rest in peace."