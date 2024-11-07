Nigeria: Students Accuse Sokoto Special Adviser of Withholding Tuition Funds

7 November 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Over 700 students from Sokoto State have accused the Special Adviser on Student Affairs, Hon. Abubakar Muhammad Salame, of failing to settle their tuition fees despite funds being provided by Governor Ahmed Aliyu.

Addressing reporters at a press conference held at the NUJ Center on Zuru Road, Sokoto, the students, represented by their leader Usman Yahuza, alleged that while the state government approved tuition fee payments for 5,994 students at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, only 5,290 students received their payments, leaving 774 unpaid.

According to Yahuza, the state government allocated a sum of N5,557,864,956 for the tuition fees of Sokoto State students under Salame's office.

Despite this, numerous students remain unpaid, and attempts to reach the Special Adviser have reportedly been unsuccessful, with Salame allegedly denying concerned students access to his office.

The students further accused Salame of diverting a portion of the funds intended for tuition payments for personal use. "We appeal to His Excellency Governor Ahmed Aliyu to intervene, as this situation is severely affecting our studies," Yahuza said. "Many of us have had to defer our studies, while others have taken on manual labor jobs to raise funds."

This issue follows an order by the Sokoto State Government from May 14 to 18, 2024, for the verification of 5,994 Sokoto indigenes studying at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, following their expulsion due to non-payment of tuition fees.

The students also claimed that instead of conducting a single payment exercise for all 5,994 verified students, the Special Adviser issued payments in three batches, causing further delays and uncertainty for many.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.