South Sudan/South Africa: Tickets to Bafana's 2025 Afcon Qualifier Against South Sudan On Sale

7 November 2024
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

The South African Football Association (SAFA) can confirm that tickets to the highly anticipated encounter - to be played on Tuesday, 19 November 2024 - have gone on sale and they are available at TicketPro outlets, Spar, SuperSpar, Putco, Postnet, Jam clothing, and at Shell, SASOL and BP garages,

The gates at the stadium will open at 15h00 and the tickets are priced at R60.00 for adults. Kids, scholars and students will pay R30.00 (school uniform and student cards required for over 12-year-olds).

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos named a 38-player preliminary squad a few days ago and will announce the final 23 this afternoon in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. The match in Cape Town is the final game of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers and the Bafana Bafana coach will hope to wrap it up in style.

"It will be very special to play our final qualifier of this AFCON campaign at home, in Cape Town. So, we urge the fans to get their tickets and ensure a great atmosphere inside the stadium for the players," SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan said.

Click here to purchase your ticket: https://www.ticketpros.co.za/portal/web/index.php/event/bcb8f67e-14c6-0785-6ea5-672b27d9dcc5

Read the original article on SAFA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 South African Football Association. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.