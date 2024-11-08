Africa: Gambia Summon Star Players As Scorpions Chase TotalEnergies Afcon Qualification

Gambia head coach Jonathan McKinstry has named a full-strength 24-man squad as the Scorpions chase qualification for the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations.

McKinstry has called upon all his experienced players for the decisive fixtures in his bid to secure the victories to help them qualify for the competition to be played in Morocco.

Experienced defender Omar Colley, midfielder Ablie Jallow, and forwards Alieu Fadera and Alie Sowe all included in the squad.

Currently sitting third in Group A with five points, Gambia face crucial matches against Comoros on 15 November in Berkane, Morocco, before travelling to Radès to meet group leaders Tunisia three days later.

Johnny names 24 Scorpions for this month's TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 qualifiers against Comoros and Tunisia pic.twitter.com/R6i9pajq00-- Official GFF 🇬🇲 (@TheGambiaFF) November 7, 2024

With Tunisia leading the group on seven points, followed by Comoros on six, the Scorpions must deliver positive results to maintain their qualification hopes for next year's tournament in Morocco.

The bottom-placed Madagascar, with just two points, complete the group standings in what remains a tight qualification battle with all teams still mathematically able to qualify for TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2025.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Ebrima Jarju, Sheikh Sibi, Lamin Saidy

Defenders: Omar Colley, Ibou Touray, James Gomez, Dadi Dodou Gaye, Baboucarr Njie, Joseph Ceesay, Momodou Lion Njie

Midfielders: Alasana Manneh, Mahmudu Bajo, Ebrima Adams, Ebrima Darboe, Abubakr Barry, Ablie Jallow

Forwards: Alieu Fadera, Musa Barrow, Yankuba Minteh, Abdoulie Sanyang, Alassana Jatta, Alie Sowe, Suleiman Camara, Abdoulie Ceesay