Nigeria: 2027 - It's Time for Peter Obi to Make Decision On Merger, Says Group

A socio-political group, the Collective Movement (TCM) yesterday argued that the time was ripe for Nigerians to know about the much-talked-about proposed merger of some opposition political parties gearing up to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Founder of TCM, Franklin Ekechukwu, in a statement, said that time had come for a clear identity of the parties to hit the ground running, given that there isn't much time for dilly-dallying.

He explained that making the names of the parties known would help to promote a sense of unity and purpose among the merging parties and their leaders.

According to the TCM's founder, revealing the emerging opposition parties will mark a significant step towards creating a robust opposition, capable of challenging the APC's dominance.

"The organisers need to hasten the process to ensure the merged party is well-prepared for the 2027 elections. It will also build public awareness by introducing the merged party before the public, creating a sense of identity and recognition, and establishing credibility to demonstrate a clear vision and purpose, thereby attracting potential supporters and partners.

"Additionally, it will mobilise support and rally members and sympathisers around a shared goal, fostering a sense of belonging and commitment," the group added.

Ekechukwu reiterated that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi's combination would produce a better result for the country and present Nigerians with a clear choice in 2027.

He, however, urged Obi with his vision for a better future, for every Nigerian, and the unborn generation, to align with the former Vice President, Atiku, who shares a similar vision to his.

According to TCM's founder, the combination of Atiku and Obi will end the myriad of economic, social, and political problems the nation is facing.

Ekechukwu recalled that Obi's readiness not to be one of those preoccupied with 2027 while Nigerians are suffering from hunger, poverty, insecurity, and other pressing challenges, demonstrates humility and commitment to one's love for his country and her people.

"Atiku Abubakar is accepted across the board, a national treasure, nation builder, and experienced leader. He is a bridge across the nation and the only candidate who can unite Nigeria.

"He's loved by all and a nightmare to the elite. The lion of Jada who rose from grace to greatness. Atiku loves his country and all people with all his heart bearing no hate toward tribes.

"He loves education and has awarded thousands of scholarships to numerous others regardless of tribe or state of origin or religion. He is the only person who knows what it means by being poor and rich, having experienced both.

"His recent powerful advice to the current administration has indicated his passion and love to a better Nigeria regardless of who is in power", he added.

Atiku, he said, is currently the leader Nigeria needs at this time in history, with his vision for very clear and concise, explaining that with his recent advice to the Tinubu administration, he clearly understands the issues facing the country and outlines step by step approach to resolving them.

"Obi making the decision to partner with Atiku Abubakar can bolster the assurance that Nigeria will be in better hands come 2027. For Nigerians to be sure and hopeful of the future, Atiku and Obi merger should be now rather than later! Any other well-meaning Nigerian should also consider joining the alliance," Ekechukwu said.