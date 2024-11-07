Nigeria: Report Cases of Dangerous Driving, FRSC Tells Passengers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has charged passengers to report commercial drivers driving dangerously as 80 per cent of vehicles involved in road crashes were commercial transports.

The Edo FRSC Sector Commander, Cyril Mathew, gave the advice in Benin during the ember months press conference titled 'Speak up Against Dangerous Driving: Crashes Kill More Passengers Than Drivers'.

He said, "Before, we often go to parks to sensitise drivers but we have discovered that we are only in touch with drivers, and looking at our statistics, we discovered that passengers are more affected and the only way we can get to the passengers is through the media and sensitisation."

He said previous research carried out by the corps necessitated the focus shift from drivers to passengers.

He added, "From our previous research, we discovered that out of 15 crashes recorded, 80 per cent of them were commercial vehicles.

"Passengers should caution their drivers and speak up when they embarked on dangerous driving. They should either call FRSC toll free lines or report to the security agents when they get to the nearest check point."

He noted that there is always high vehicular traffic during the ember months as most people moved from one place to another for economic and social reasons.

Mathew called on state governments to support the FRSC to effectively ensure sanity on the roads through the application of traffic rules and regulations, noting that Lagos was able to achieve that through government supports.