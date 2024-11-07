Nigeria: #EndBadGovernance - Borno Minors Still in Custody - Defence Lawyer

Three minors detained in Borno State for allegedly participating in the #EndBadGovernance protest remain in custody despite a recent directive from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; ordering their immediate release.

President Tinubu's directive, issued three days ago, led to the release of minors held in Abuja.

But the Borno minors' defence counsel Barrister Yakubu Alhaji Adamu, said they are still held in a juvenile facility in Maiduguri, following a court order.

The minors were initially arraigned before Justice Aisha Mohammed Ali at State High Court 10 in Maiduguri, where they pleaded not guilty.

The judge subsequently ordered their remand in a juvenile facility and adjourned the case till November 18, 2024.

Salamtu Idrisa from the Borno State Ministry of Justice's Public Prosecutions Office said they have not yet received any formal communication regarding the minors' release.

"If there is any update on their release, we will be informed," she said.