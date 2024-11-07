Nigeria: #EndBadGovernance - Borno Minors Still in Custody - Defence Lawyer

7 November 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hamisu K. Matazu (Maiduguri)

Three minors detained in Borno State for allegedly participating in the #EndBadGovernance protest remain in custody despite a recent directive from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; ordering their immediate release.

President Tinubu's directive, issued three days ago, led to the release of minors held in Abuja.

But the Borno minors' defence counsel Barrister Yakubu Alhaji Adamu, said they are still held in a juvenile facility in Maiduguri, following a court order.

The minors were initially arraigned before Justice Aisha Mohammed Ali at State High Court 10 in Maiduguri, where they pleaded not guilty.

The judge subsequently ordered their remand in a juvenile facility and adjourned the case till November 18, 2024.

Salamtu Idrisa from the Borno State Ministry of Justice's Public Prosecutions Office said they have not yet received any formal communication regarding the minors' release.

"If there is any update on their release, we will be informed," she said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.