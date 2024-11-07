Nigeria: Boat Capsize - NIWA Rescues 2 Sand Miners On Transit in Calabar

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Calabar Area Office, has rescued two sand miners whose boat capsized on transit.

Mr Bola Oyebamij, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NIWA, said this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Oyebamij noted that NIWA, while on routine water patrol at about 5.00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, received a distress call about Sand Miners who were overtaken by rough tidal waves along the Calabar channel.

"The patrol team on receipt of the call, immediately swung into action and was able to promptly rescue the two young men who were almost drowned and were gasping for breath at the point of the incident.

"Though their sand boat with the contents were completely submerged, the victims aged between 23 and 25 were resuscitated and handed over to their families," he said. (NAN)