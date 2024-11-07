Uganda: Nigerian Gospel Star Dunsin Oyekan Coming to Uganda

Dunsin Oyekan, known for his passionate and uplifting worship, will lead attendees in a powerful worship session. His soulful melodies and inspiring lyrics have captivated audiences worldwide, and his performance at the GIC is highly anticipated.

Phaneroo Ministries International is gearing up to host the third annual Global Inter-University Conference (GIC) on November 9th at the Phaneroo Grounds in Naguru. This year's event promises to be a powerful spiritual experience, featuring renowned Nigerian gospel minister Dunsin Oyekan as the main worship leader.

Dunsin Oyekan, known for his passionate and uplifting worship, will lead attendees in a powerful worship session. His soulful melodies and inspiring lyrics have captivated audiences worldwide, and his performance at the GIC is highly anticipated.

In addition to the worship session, the conference will feature a career fair, offering students guidance on career development and connecting them with professionals from various industries. A lineup of inspiring speakers will also share insights on purpose-driven leadership and personal growth.

The GIC aims to provide a platform for university students to connect with like-minded individuals, receive spiritual guidance, and gain practical advice for navigating their academic and career journeys.