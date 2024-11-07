Nigeria: FRSC Warns Against Reckless Driving, As Crash Claims Life in Lagos

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos Sector Command, says a fatal accident involving multiple vehicles on the Kara Bridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has claimed one life.

The FRSC Lagos State Sector Command, led by Corps Commander Kehinde Hamzat, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Hamzat said that the crash involved a White Volvo Truck (Reg. No: FKJ 484 YA), a White Toyota Hummer Bus (Reg. No: BWR 372 XC), a Benz Bus (Reg. No: GNL 630 XC), and an unregistered Black Boxer Motorcycle.

According to Hamzat, the incident tragically highlights the catastrophic consequences of reckless driving.

"The crash was reported to the FRSC at 3.33 a.m., with response teams arriving on the scene by 3.38 a.m. Preliminary investigations suggest that speeding, wrongful overtaking, and loss of control were the primary causes of the collision.

"Upon arrival, FRSC personnel, in collaboration with the police and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), worked to secure the area and manage the flow of traffic.

"A good samaritan assisted in transporting the injured victim to the hospital while the deceased was respectfully handled," he said.

The FRSC Lagos state commander deeply mourned this tragic loss and urged all road users to remain vigilant.

He noted that road safety remained a collective responsibility and reminded all drivers to observe speed limits, refrain from reckless overtaking, and ensure safe driving practices.

"This heartbreaking incident underscores the need for heightened awareness and caution on the roads.

"The FRSC is dedicated to making roads safer for all, but we need the cooperation and collaboration from every road user to prevent future tragedies. Let's all work together to protect lives and properties," he said. (NAN)