Nigeria Develops National Blue Economy Strategy

6 November 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Philip Shimnom Clement

Nigeria's maritime and blue economy sector is set to get a significant boost following the development of the National Blue Economy strategy, which will serve as a roadmap for sustainable development of the sector.

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, stated this at the opening of a three-day Stakeholders' Final Validation Workshop for the National Blue Economy Strategy, which was held recently in Abuja.

The Minister in a statement yesterday said the National Blue Economy Strategy document will also focus "On the sustainable use of our ocean resources to drive economic growth and improved livelihoods, while preserving the health of ocean ecosystems."

He said, "The draft National Blue Economy Strategy represents Nigeria's vision for a sustainable Blue Economy, noting that stakeholders' insights and contributions will help shape actionable policies and frameworks for sustainable ocean and marine resource use."

According to him, "Nigeria is blessed with a vast coastline and diverse marine resources, with significant potential in sectors such as fisheries and aquaculture, tourism, marine transport, maritime security, renewable energy, and mineral resources.

"However, unlocking the full potential of these sectors requires a strategic, sustainable approach, built on research, collaboration, and public-private partnerships, including partnerships with organizations such as AU-IBAR to mention a few," he said.

The minister reiterated that the National Blue Economy Strategy represents Nigeria's vision for a sustainable Blue Economy.

He urged the private sector and investors to take advantage of the numerous government-led programmes and initiatives aimed at promoting business in the Marine and Blue Economy sectors.

