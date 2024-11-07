Nigeria: Wrestling Federation Commends CG Adeniyi As Maiden Customs Tourney Begins

The Nigeria Wrestling Federation has praised the remarkable efforts of the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, CG Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, for hosting the inaugural edition of the Military/Para Military Wrestling Championships, set for October 18-24.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, the Federation's President, Dr. Daniel Igali, emphasized that the tournament will strengthen collaboration and unity among military and paramilitary personnel.

He also highlighted the significant contributions of CG Adeniyi in promoting wrestling within the armed forces and other security agencies, enhancing the sport's development in these sectors.

"On behalf of the board and entire wrestling community of Nigeria I want to appreciate the Comptroller General of Customs Service, Alhaji Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, for this innovation to host one of the biggest events the arm forces and other relevant securities have seen in recent times."

"This Championship is not merely an event; it is a manifestation of the Federation's vision to propagate and enhance the art of wrestling amongst the Armed Forces and Paramilitary Agencies".

"The introduction of this inaugural championship promises to significantly strengthen the dynamic synergy between military and civilian spheres through the shared values inherent in sportsmanship".

The week-long Military and Para-military championship is billed to take place at the Indoor Sports Hall of Package B of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja while 13th Overall and 3rd Governor Douye Diri National Wrestling Classics will take place at the Samson Siasia Indoor Sports Hall, Yenagoa the Bayelsa State capital.