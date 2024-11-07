Nigeria Reached to Kemi Badenoch Without Response - Abike Dabiri

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman and CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has shared that her office has made attempts to reach out to Kemi Badenoch, the newly elected leader of the UK Conservative Party, but has yet to receive a response.

In an interview on Channels Television's The Morning Brief on Wednesday, Dabiri-Erewa elaborated on the situation, stating that Nigeria will not pressure the British politician to acknowledge her Nigerian heritage if she chooses not to do so.

"It ultimately depends on whether she decides to embrace her Nigerian identity. We have contacted her once or twice, but unfortunately, there has been no reply. We do not force anyone to recognize their Nigerian roots," she explained.

Dabiri-Erewa emphasized that NiDCOM is always eager to engage with Nigerians abroad who cherish their heritage. She referenced the experience of a former Miss Universe Nigeria, who connected with her Nigerian roots after facing difficulties while in South Africa.

"She eventually recognized her Nigerian identity, visited Nigeria, and we were pleased to host her. If you have Nigerian blood, you are always a Nigerian," she remarked.

Kemi Badenoch, who was born in London in 1980, spent part of her childhood in Lagos and later in the United States, where her mother worked as a lecturer.

Dabiri-Erewa reiterated that the decision to identify with Nigeria lies solely with Badenoch, who must determine if she values her Nigerian heritage.

"We are open to collaborating with anyone who identifies as Nigerian, but it is not something we can impose," she concluded.