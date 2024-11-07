Nigeria's Youngest Female Lawmaker Says Parliamentary Training Is Essential

Nigeria's youngest female lawmaker, Hon Rukayat Shittu, representing Owode Onire constituency at the Kwara State House of Assembly has traveled to France for the Organisation of Parliamentary Work programme.

According to Shittu, the programme is being jointly organised by the French Senate and National Assembly and coordinated by Campus France.

She said the programme will offer young lawmakers and other parliamentary workers a unique platform to engage in high-level parliamentary training and knowledge exchange.

"The programme is designed to deepen participants' understanding of legislative processes, policy formulation, and international governance standards," Shittu added.

Shittu explained that the programme will enable her to gain critical insights into the intricacies of parliamentary work and enrich her capacity to serve in the Nigerian legislature.

LEADERSHIP reports that Shittu's participation in the conference highlights her commitment to progressive governance and youth representation in Nigeria.

As a trailblazer for young people in politics, she continues to inspire a new generation to engage in public service and governance.

Shittu's visit to France also underscored the importance of international partnerships in nurturing young leaders who will shape the future of governance worldwide.

The French government's invitation reaffirms the potential of youth in global legislative affairs while Shittu's participation in the program is not only a milestone for her personally but also a testament to Nigeria's growing influence on the international stage.