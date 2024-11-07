Nigeria: Lagos Govt to Reward Compliant Firms for Sustainable Environment

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to hold industrial pollution abatement award ceremony among industries for ensuring and promoting public safety in the State.

The moves is part of measures to recognise and award industries with sound pollution abatement systems, across all industrial sectors in the State.

General Manager of Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, Dr. Tunde Ajayi, who disclosed this at media briefing in Alausa, Okeja on. Tuesday, stressed that the award is also part of measures to strengthen government advocacy programmes on pollution prevention, minimising industrial waste discharge and promoting innovations that will aid sustainable environmental practices by industries for public safety,

Ajayi added that the cleanest award ceremony, also known as the Lagos Industrial Pollution Abatement Award, LIPAA, is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, November 26th, 2024, at the Adeyemi-Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

"The Year 2024 LIPAA award is aimed at encouraging industries, especially manufacturing organisations to implement pollution prevention measures and stop the practice of discharging untreated waste (liquid or gaseous) directly into the environment or water bodies for public safety and the ecosystem," he stated.

According to Ajayi, "The award will also encourage industries operating in the State to prioritise cleanliness and public safety in their operations, thereby, ensuring more compliance with government standard regulations on pollution control, industrial waste management and effluent discharge for the safety of the environment and the general public."

He explained that the initiative was conceived when it was observed during the agency's routine industrial inspection, that several industrial organisations operating in the State were mostly operating without pollution abatement plants in place, thereby discharging their untreated waste (liquid or gaseous) directly into the environment/water bodies.

Also, some of those organisations with existing treatment plants have packed them up for one technical problem or the other, thereby discharging raw effluent and air pollutants into the environment against the standard manufacturing regulations.

"It is against this background that LASEPA, as an Environmental Regulator charged with the responsibility of protecting the environment in the State, is organising this industrial pollution abatement award among our industries in the state to encourage them to implement pollution prevention measures and comply with the standard environmental practices.

"We want to ensure that all our manufacturing organisations have perfect and efficient pollution abatement and effluent treatment plants in place so that they don't discharge their hazardous wastes into the environment or water bodies for public safety and the ecosystem," he stated.

Ajayi further disclosed that the award and prizes to be given have been categorised into nine sections within the industrial sectors, meaning that each of the sectors will be recognised and awarded for being the best in cleanliness and compliance with the State environmental regulations in their respective sectors.

The nine industrial Sectors, according to Ajayi include: Foods, Beverages and Tobacco, Paints and Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Iron and Steel, Domestics /Industrial Plastics and Rubber.

Other include; Pulp/Paper, Printing and Publishing, Cosmetics, Soap and Detergents and finally, Non-metallic and Mineral Products.

Ajayi, who added that the award of recognition which will be made an annual event, will be given to the winners and two runners-up in each category, added that the ceremony will be attended by top government officials including representatives of the members of the Lagos State Executive Council, (Lagos EXCO), Lagos State House of Assembly, Captains of Industry and other dignitaries drawn from the Public and private sectors.