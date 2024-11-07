Nigeria: DHQ Confirms Emergence of New Terrorists' Group in Northwest

The Defence Headquarters has confirmed the emergence of a new terrorists group known as 'Lukarawas', exacerbating insecurity in the northwestern part of Nigeria.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, made this known while briefing newsmen on the operations of the military on Thursday in Abuja.

Buba said that the new terror group emerged from the Republic of Niger after the coup that led to the breakdown of military cooperation between Nigeria and Niger.

He said that the terrorists began incursion into northern parts of Sokoto and Kebbi States from the Niger Republic and Mali axis, particularly after the coup in Niger Republic.

According to him, before the coup, there were joint border operations with Nigerien security forces, which kept the terrorists at bay.

"The terrorists took advantage of the gaps in cooperation between both countries and exploited difficult terrains to make incursions in remote areas in some North Western states to spread their ideology," he said.

Buba said that the group was accommodated by the locals, who initially thought that the group meant well for them, adding that they failed to report the movement to the military and security agencies.

He gave assurance that troops had sustained intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) to degrade the terrorists.

He added that the terror group had continued to take advantage of the vast under-governed areas to hide and evade troops as well as harass the locals.

According to him, troops are locating them and eliminating the threat. (NAN)