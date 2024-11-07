Ghana: Trump Makes Sweeping Comeback to Win ...US Vows to Deepen Relations With Ghana Regardless of Outcome

The United States (U.S.) and its Embassy in Ghana stand ready to deepen partnership with Ghana regardless of the outcome of the U.S. elections, Mrs Virginia Palmer, the U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, has said.

She was addressing journalists at her residence in Accra on Wednesday, on developments about the U.S. election.

"I a m happy to be able to address the press because in the excitement of the moment, I failed to emphasise that no matter who the winner today, the United States and the embassy stand ready to deepen the partnership with Ghana. We are going to have new administrations in both countries, and Ghana remains and is a foundational country for the United States in Africa," Mrs Palmer said.

As a diplomat, Mrs Palmer told journalists that the 2024 contest between Vice President, Kamala Harris, and the President elect of the U.S., Donald J Trump, is the sixth in her career, and that she had faithfully served whomever was elected.

Related Articles

She reminded Ghanaians that democracy was important to both the United States and Ghana.

The U.S. envoy noted that democracy was the source of "our prosperity and our stability."

When asked about a recent statement by the Department of State on visa restrictions on persons who undermine Ghana's democracy and what informed the decision, the U.S. Ambassador stated that it was a policy rolled out in four countries, including Ghana.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance External Relations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said it was not targeted at the government or any political party in Ghana, but meant to deter bad behaviour and hate speech.

Moreover, Mrs Palmer indicated that the U.S. had instituted the same policy in Europe and Latin America to strengthen democracy.

"We also have instituted that policy in Europe and Latin America. It's not directed at the government of Ghana or at particular political parties, but we cannot just refuse visas, but revoke visas for people who undermine or interfere with Ghana's democratic process. I think it's a very useful tool to have," Mrs Palmer noted.

She said all eyes would be on Ghana as she prepares for the upcoming elections on December 7 and urged Ghanaians to conduct peaceful elections.

Additionally, the U.S. Ambassador advised the various political parties and leaders to sign the peace pact and commit to it.

Ghana and the United States have had cordial relationship dating to the time of Ghana's first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

The two countries have been regarded as peace-loving democratic nations and remain the envy of many countries across the globe.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA