The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has declared her strong belief in Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's ability to build upon the accomplishments of President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when elected into office, come December 7.

She touted Dr Bawumia as very intelligent and has visionary leadership and expertise which were instrumental in shaping Ghana's economic landscape moving forward.

"Dr Bawumia is very intelligent and all what he is saying he can do, he would be able to achieve it so please vote for him," she appealed to the electorates while on a campaign tour of the Ablekuma Central and Klottey Korle constituencies in the Greater Accra Region yesterday.

The tour, which started from the Odorkor Police Church and ended at Asylum Down roundabout, both in the capital, saw Mrs Akufo-Addo, urging Ghanaians to rally behind the NPP in the upcoming elections.

According to her, although the combined effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and Ukraine war had severely affected the economy, the country was starting to show signs of recovery which must be sustained and upgraded.

She pointed out to policies like the Free Senior High School (SHS) which was initially met with skepticism by many Ghanaians but had been successfully implemented by the NPP government, providing access to quality education for numerous students who couldn't afford it otherwise.

"People doubted the free SHS policy but it has come to pass and we were the ones that started it so I am confident that the NPP are the right people to continue it," she said.

The Parliamentary aspirant of the NPP in the Ablekuma Central Constituency, Jefferson Sackey, outlined his vision to constituents including the "Jefferson Women Fund" which he said, would be expanded to cover market women in the constituency by providing them with financial support for their businesses if elected as the Member of Parliament (MP).

He promised to complete the second phase of the Shukura market within his first three months into office and ensure that all market women had the convenience to conduct their business.

"You need someone who is connected so that wherever he stands he can bring development projects to the constituency. Vote for me since I am directly connected to the First Lady and all that I have promised you, I will ensure that they are fulfilled," he said.

For his part, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, the parliamentary aspirant for the NPP in the Klottey Korle Constituency, urged the electorate to prioritise their health by voting for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to benefit from its health prioritisation policies.

"The NPP introduced the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), that has significantly improved the health and wellbeing of countless Ghanaians by covering hospital bills and making quality healthcare more accessible and affordable," he said.

Mr Nortey said his tenure will see the launch of a supplementary health card for constituents enhancing the existing NHIS benefits and providing more comprehensive health coverage for individuals, when elected as MP.

With regards to business development, the aspirant said small and medium financial institutions would be opened in the area, if elected as MP, to assist particularly small and medium enterprises with funds to expand their business and cushion their financial health.