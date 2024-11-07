Ghana: Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs Congratulates Shirley Ayorkor Botchway

The Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs has congratulated the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, for her election as the Secretary General to Commonwealth of Nations.

The President of the House, King Professor Odaifio Welentsi III, who is also the Paramount Chief of Nungua Traditional Area in a statement issued in Accra yesterday, stated that being the first African woman to achieve that feat wasn't an easy journey and must be commended for the energy, time, dedication and resources to have come this far.

"Throughout your journey with Ex. President John Agyekum Kufuor as a deputy Foreign Affairs Minister and Minister for Water Resources, Works and Housing, you have distinguished yourself as a true leader anywhere you find yourself with such sterling qualities that endured you to your duties and of course the first longest woman to serve as a Foreign Affairs Minister" it added.

The statement noted that it wasn't indeed out of place for the current President to appoint her as the Foreign Affairs Minister after assuming office in 2016, a portfolio she has well-handled till her current elevation.

"We couldn't agree more with Dr Kwegyri Aggrey on his saying that if you educate a woman you educate a whole nation which is evidently clear that your journey through the political life as a woman has not been an easy one, especially in situation where our political landscape is dominated by males," it further explained.

Moreover, it indicated that as the fathers of Ga Dangme land, it's their duty to acknowledge her as a true daughter of the soil and can't keep their joy, but to shout on top of their voices and tell the whole world that indeed a true daughter of the Ga Dangme and Ghana soil has made history and must be proud of her achievement.

"As Fathers and Traditional leaders, we bless her on her journey to the outer world to spearhead the welfare of men and women, especially children and the vulnerable in our society, and in other Commonwealth countries to continue with her courage, commitment, dedication and efforts, which would reflect in everything she does, adding We wish to encourage all women, ladies and girls of school going age not to relent on their efforts but persevere for the world is not for the faint hearted, once again congratulations to you Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway," it said.