Nigeria: New Terror Group Emerges in Northwest Nigeria - DHQ

7 November 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Premium Times and Agency Report

A new terror group has emerged in Northwestern Nigeria, terrorising residents of rural communities, the country's military said on Thursday.

The terror group emerged after the recent coup in neighbouring Niger that frustrated the partnership between the militaries of the two countries, an official said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the coup that sacked President Mohamed Bazoum and installed a junta. ECOWAS, led by Nigeria, imposed sanctions on Niger following the coup. Although the sanctions were later lifted, Niger pulled out of ECOWAS and has halted military partnerships with Nigeria including its membership of the Multi-National Joint Task Force that also includes Chad and Benin.

On Thursday, Nigeria's Defence Headquarters confirmed the emergence of the new terror group known as 'Lukarawas' in the northwestern part of the country.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, who briefed journalists in Abuja, said that the new terror group emerged from the Republic of Niger after the coup that led to the breakdown of military cooperation between Nigeria and Niger.

He said that the terrorists began incursion into northern parts of Sokoto and Kebbi states from the Niger Republic and Mali axis, particularly after the coup in Niger Republic.

According to him, prior to the coup, there were joint border operations with Nigerien security forces which kept the terrorists at bay.

"The terrorists took advantage of the gaps in cooperation between both countries and exploited difficult terrains to make incursions in remote areas in some North western states to spread their ideology," he said.

Mr Buba, a major general, said that the group was accommodated by the locals who initially thought that the group meant well for them, adding that they failed to report the movement to the military and security agencies.

He assured that Nigerian troops had sustained intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) to degrade the terrorists.

He added that the terror group had continued to take advantage of the vast under-governed areas to hide and evade troops as well as harass the locals.

According to him, troops are locating them and eliminating the threat.

Lukarawas joins other terror groups, locally called bandits, operating in north-west Nigeria.

The terror groups attack communities and travellers at will. They kill and kidnap victims and also demand ransom.

