Nigeria: Ex-President Buhari Visits Maiduguri to Sympathise With Flood Victims

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, visited Maiduguri, Borno State, to sympathise with residents affected by the devastating floods that struck the state on September 10.

The disaster impacted parts of Maiduguri and surrounding local government areas, resulting in several fatalities and extensive property damage.

Buhari, who was out of the country at the time of the disaster, had previously sent a high-level delegation to convey his condolences and contributed N20 million to the state's relief fund.

Upon his arrival in Maiduguri, he was welcomed by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, Senator Ali Ndume, and other top officials.

Reflecting on the tragedy, Buhari said, "When this disaster happened, having served as governor in Borno during my military career, I could hardly imagine such a disaster. I was out of the country, and all I could do was send representatives to sympathize with you."

Governor Zulum and the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Umar Garbai Elkanemi, expressed their appreciation for Buhari's support and visit.

Buhari also visited Jigawa State to express his condolences following the tragic oil tanker explosion in Majia, Taura Local Government Area, which claimed over 182 lives and injured many others.

During his visit on Tuesday, Buhari's presence offered comfort to the bereaved families and residents of Jigawa State.

He stopped by Rasheed Shekoni Specialist Hospital in Dutse to meet with survivors receiving medical care, offering words of encouragement to those affected.

In support of the victims and their families, Buhari donated N10 million, underscoring his commitment to alleviating their suffering.

After visiting the hospital, Buhari and his entourage paid a courtesy visit to the Jigawa State Government House in Dutse, where he met with the acting governor, Aminu Usman Gumel, who warmly received him on behalf of the state government.