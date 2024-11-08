Liberia: AfDB Project Affected Residents Receive Resettlement Package in Maryland

Residents affected by the ongoing African Development Bank (AfDB) US$15 million bridge construction and joint border post initiative between Liberia and Côte d'Ivoire have begun the process of receiving resettlement packages soon.

The Liberia government, in partnership with the AfDB through the Ministry of Public Works, has initiated the resettlement and compensation process for individuals in the Duokude area along the Liberia-Ivory Coast border.

Director of Resettlement at the Ministry of Public Works, Amado G. Paye, noted that the focus in Maryland is to fulfill the resettlement and compensation agreement made in August with the residents of Duokude community.

"This aims to assist individuals impacted by the project. There are a total of 105 beneficiaries expected to receive compensation for properties and crops within the affected area.

"Our mission here is to fulfill the agreement that was reached in August this year between the government of Liberia and the residents and citizens of the Duokude community. We want to ensure that they are resettled and compensated," Paye told the Daily Observer in an interview.

Director Paye further said the total number of 105 persons with crops and houses within the affected area of the project are the direct beneficiaries of the resettlement and payment processes.

"This initiative seeks to aid individuals affected by the project, with a total of 105 beneficiaries slated to receive compensation for properties and crops in the impacted vicinity," he said.

The community members of Duokude had previously contributed 69.5 acres of land to support the construction of the joint border post and bridge over the Cavalla River linking Liberia and Côte d'Ivoire.

The resettlement process is estimated to cost around US$490,000 and involves close collaboration with local authorities to secure the necessary land space.

"We are talking about an estimated US$490,000 for the resettlement. We worked very closely with the local county authority, the Liberia Land Authority, the commissioner and the chief and that is how we were able to acquire the land space," Paye said.

Affected individuals are granted a statutory 90-day period to vacate the area following the commencement of payments, which are determined by property value and farm size, intending to facilitate the Economic Union between Liberia and Ivorian citizens for enhanced mobility and business opportunities.

He further elaborated that the compensation amount varies for each individual, factoring in the materials of their property and the size of their farm. He highlighted that the project's objective is to establish an Economic Union that facilitates free movement and business opportunities for citizens of Liberia and Côte d'Ivoire.