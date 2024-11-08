Liberia: Aggrieved Movee Partisans Withdraw Case Against Political Leader

Aggrieved members of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), led by Jeremiah Edison Paye, who was expelled from the party, have withdrawn their case against party leader Ambassador Dee Maxwell S. Kemayah.

Paye, who was at the time of his expulsion the Acting Secretary-General, acknowledged mistakes made by himself and others, including K. Mathew Shan, Sr., and Goodrich Cheayan among others--leading to unauthorized actions against party officials, and expressed regret for any negative impact on the party's reputation.

After a six-month internal dispute and failed attempts to challenge Kemayah's leadership, the group recognized their errors and withdrew the case lodged with the National Elections Commission.

Their fight ensued following the party's decision to expel them after they failed to adhere to the regulations and disciplinary measures of the party amidst their unwarranted actions including the May 5th 2024 Press Conference and a number of radio appearances.

Paye, speaking on behalf of the aggrieved partisans on Monday, November 4, admitted that he and his colleagues carried out these unauthorized actions without the consent of Amb. Kemayah, and the National Executive Committee of the party. Those actions, he said, misrepresented the party.

Mr. Paye stressed that angered by their expulsion, he, Paye and Shan filed a complaint against the Political Leader at the National Elections Commission (NEC), thinking that he was the one who influenced their expulsions, but they, the aggrieved partisans later realized that such was not the case and the Political Leader, Amb. Kemayah was wrongly accused.

Paye confirmed that reconciliatory efforts are underway within MOVEE to promote unity, peace, and collective progress. In a public statement, Paye and the aggrieved members offered sincere apologies to Ambassador Kemayah and his family, acknowledging their respect and commitment to following his leadership going forward.

Following the hearing, of the case in the last three months, on October 21, the Hearing Officer of the National Elections Commission (NEC) dismissed the case on procedural grounds, in compliance with Section 9.3 of the NEC Regulations Relating to Political Parties, Coalitions, Alliances, and Independent Candidates, which states

In their Press statement, Paye noted that their decision to withdraw their complaint from the National Elections Commission is predicated on the prevailing realities; coupled with the critical need and desire to move forward; aimed at fostering genuine peace, unity, and reconciliation in the Party.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"All the aforesaid unprovoked, unwarranted and unfounded allegations and the case and all charges levied against our political leader have been categorically withdrawn and dropped."

In addition to the complaint withdrawal, the aggrieved partisans through Paye reaffirmed, reiterated, and restated that all allegations against Amb. Kemayah, in the complaint filed with the National Elections Commission of the Republic of Liberia on May 21, 2024, are untrue.

"We say bravo to a great pillar of the Kemayah Family, Rev. Mrs. Kemayah, and their beloved children for allowing Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. to be our astute Political Leader, Role Model, Father, and Mentor of the Great Orange Revolution - The Movement for Economic Empowerment".

The Kemayah Family can be rest assured of our unwavering respect, honor, commitment, loyalty, and service to them and our beloved insurmountable Movement for Economic Empowerment- MOVEE."

Meanwhile, the party aims to prioritize reconciliation, adherence to party processes, and alignment with Kemayah's vision for MOVEE.