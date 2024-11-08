The Officer-in-Charge of the Marshall Health Center, Nurse Dorothy Padmore, has dismissed recent media reports alleging that healthcare workers at the facility have been using phone flashlights during delivery procedures due to insufficient power supply.

The allegation, which circulated widely on social media and was reported by several local news outlets, claimed that intermittent power outages had forced nurses to resort to mobile phone lights, compromising the safety and well-being of patients, particularly expectant mothers and newborns. These reports sparked concern among residents and healthcare advocates, questioning the level of government support for public health facilities in rural areas.

In an interview on Thursday, Nurse and OIC Padmore labeled the reports as "misleading" and "damaging" to the health center's reputation. "Our facility has faced several challenges from electricity to lack of security both men power and the fence like any other rural health center, but we have a solar power system that provides electricity at night to support our nightly operations only for MCH," Padmore explained.

She acknowledged occasional minor interruptions but insisted that these were quickly resolved, emphasizing that phone flashlights are not used as a primary lighting source for the Health Centre.

"The entire health center don't have electricity only the delivery room and post pattern rooms have electricity that is supply by the WE CARE SOLAR PANEL installed at the Health Center by partner and for the rest of the building, we use phones lights to make our way through at night because the place is so dark," OIC Padmore noted.

According to her, the health center received solar panels from the Ministry of Health patterns some time ago , which has helped stabilize power supply, allowing for continuous operations, especially in critical areas like the maternity ward. She further noted that while the backup systems are down , the team has taken measures to ensure patients receive uninterrupted care.

"We have solar panel that provided electricity to this building for about 14years but it has spoiled , technical team from the Ministry of Health have come here to examined it but to no avail, we have generator but its also down but we are hoping to have it running after we get funds from the Margibi County Health anytime soon."

However, some residents, particularly those who have accessed services at night, maintain that power supply remains a major problem. One resident, identified as Esther Doe, shared her experience of witnessing nurses using alternative lighting methods in the other parts of the Health Center several months ago. "We appreciate the dedication of our nurses, but they are working under difficult conditions. The government should consider upgrading the facility's power electricity," said Doe.

Padmore, admitted that while such challenges occasionally arise, they are infrequent and generally limited to extreme circumstances. She encouraged the public to rely on accurate information, underscoring that the center is committed to providing quality care within its resource constraints.

Local government officials, including Margibi County's health team, are reportedly monitoring the situation and plan to evaluate the health center's power infrastructure. They have assured the public that they will work with the Ministry of Health to address any ongoing concerns.

The incident has renewed calls for improved infrastructure and resources for Liberia's rural health facilities. Community leaders and health advocates are urging the government to invest more in reliable power and essential medical equipment to strengthen service delivery in remote areas.

In the meantime, OIC Padmore and her team are focused on dispelling what she described as "exaggerated claims" and reaffirming their commitment to the community. "Our priority is the safety and comfort of every patient who walks through our doors," she added.

OIC Padmore heaped praises on the Boakai-Koung led Government for what she described as the timely supply of drugs to her facility.

The Marshall Health Center serves as the primary healthcare provider for the area, supporting a population that relies on the facility for various services, including maternal health, immunization, and treatment of common illnesses.