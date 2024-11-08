Nigeria: NUPENG Threatens Nationwide Strike As Naval Officers Invade Oil Platform

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has threatened a nationwide strike as Naval Special force stormed the Oritsetimeyin oil drilling rig to eject workers

The rig has already been shut down over a lingering industrial dispute.

Some special naval force personnel allegedly brought into the rig by a helicopter were seen with workers on the platform.

Some video clips taken by amateur photographers showed some of the naval personnel and workers in altercations.

Some of the workers were seen telling the naval personnel that they "are fighting for their rights and they cannot be slaves in our country."

One of the national officials of NUPENG, who confirmed the shutdown of the rig following the security personnel invasion of the platform, told Vanguard that "we are already sensitizing and mobilizing our members for a nationwide strike. The authorities cannot not be aiding employers to breach agreements freely entered into with Labour. We cannot accept this. The earlier the management is called to order the better. If not, we will be forced to declare a national strike to safeguard the interests of our members."

Recall that NUPENP had Wednesday petitioned the Federal Government, over the use of military and other security operatives to evacuate workers from oil rigs.

In the petition also copied the office of the National Security Adviser, NSA; Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, and the Department of State Security, DSS, NUPENG urged the NSA to intervene and call the security operatives to order to avoid an industrial crisis in the oil industry.

NUPENG in the petition by its President and General Secretary, Prince Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, respectively, among others, claimed the military and other armed security forces are being contracted to illegally and forcefully eject/evacuate workers, who are members of NUPENG from the Oritsetimeyin Rig solely because the workers are demanding for implementation of agreement duly reached and signed with them.?"It is really unfortunate and saddening that in a democratic setting like ours and at this age, employers and some state collaborators will be making attempts to use brute force to settle industrial relations issues.

"It is imperative to note that Dutchford E&P, Selective Marine Services and its Labour Contractors who are the operators of the Oritsetimeyin Rig, believe they are above the laws and directives of regulatory authorities in Nigeria.