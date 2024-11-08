Nigeria: Anti-Corruption Groups Petition EFCC, Demand Arrest, Prosecution of Ganduje

8 November 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

A coalition of 51 anti-corruption groups has formally petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, seeking the immediate arrest and prosecution of former Kano State governor, and National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The petition, dated November 4, 2024, and acknowledged by the EFCC on November 7, 2024, outlined numerous allegations of bribery and misappropriation against the former governor.

Ganduje's tenure as governor from 2015 to 2023 was marred by accusations of corruption, including a recent fraud charge filed by Kano State government.

His administration was also allegedly plagued by accusations of cronyism, nepotism, and embezzlement.

Specific allegations against Ganduje include orchestrating a scheme of mismanagement between 2020 and 2023, and multiple counts of criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, and misappropriation.

A total of 143 witnesses, including local government cashiers, foreign currency exchange operators, and former bank employees, are expected to provide crucial testimony.

In the petition co-signed by Dr. Johnson Nebechi and Comrade Umar Ideresu, the convener and spokesperson respectively, the National Anti-Corruption Alliance, NACA, said the allegations warranted immediate investigation and action.

The petuition read: "Ganduje's history of corruption is well-documented. In 2018, Daily Nigerian published a video allegedly showing him receiving gratification from contractors.

"In 2023, the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, PCACC, invited Ganduje for questioning, but he did not honour the invitation.

"A Kano State High Court also fixed April 17, 2024, for Ganduje's arraignment on eight counts involving an alleged misappropriation of N1.38 billion.

"NACA demands that the EFCC take swift action, arresting and prosecuting Ganduje, investigating the alleged diversion and recovering the misappropriated funds.

"We urge the EFCC to uphold its mandate to combat corruption and protect public interests, ensuring transparency, accountability, and justice for the Nigerian people.

"The Nigerian people deserve transparency, accountability, and justice. We expect the EFCC to demonstrate its commitment to eradicating corruption by pursuing this case with diligence and vigour."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.