Nigeria: Anti-Corruption Groups Petition EFCC, Demand Arrest, Prosecution of Ganduje

A coalition of 51 anti-corruption groups has formally petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, seeking the immediate arrest and prosecution of former Kano State governor, and National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The petition, dated November 4, 2024, and acknowledged by the EFCC on November 7, 2024, outlined numerous allegations of bribery and misappropriation against the former governor.

Ganduje's tenure as governor from 2015 to 2023 was marred by accusations of corruption, including a recent fraud charge filed by Kano State government.

His administration was also allegedly plagued by accusations of cronyism, nepotism, and embezzlement.

Specific allegations against Ganduje include orchestrating a scheme of mismanagement between 2020 and 2023, and multiple counts of criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, and misappropriation.

A total of 143 witnesses, including local government cashiers, foreign currency exchange operators, and former bank employees, are expected to provide crucial testimony.

In the petition co-signed by Dr. Johnson Nebechi and Comrade Umar Ideresu, the convener and spokesperson respectively, the National Anti-Corruption Alliance, NACA, said the allegations warranted immediate investigation and action.

The petuition read: "Ganduje's history of corruption is well-documented. In 2018, Daily Nigerian published a video allegedly showing him receiving gratification from contractors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In 2023, the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, PCACC, invited Ganduje for questioning, but he did not honour the invitation.

"A Kano State High Court also fixed April 17, 2024, for Ganduje's arraignment on eight counts involving an alleged misappropriation of N1.38 billion.

"NACA demands that the EFCC take swift action, arresting and prosecuting Ganduje, investigating the alleged diversion and recovering the misappropriated funds.

"We urge the EFCC to uphold its mandate to combat corruption and protect public interests, ensuring transparency, accountability, and justice for the Nigerian people.

"The Nigerian people deserve transparency, accountability, and justice. We expect the EFCC to demonstrate its commitment to eradicating corruption by pursuing this case with diligence and vigour."