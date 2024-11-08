Nigeria: Road Accidents - Forty-Three People Die in 10 Months in Imo - FRSC

The agency disclosed this on Thursday in Owerri.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Imo State recorded 62 road traffic crashes and 43 fatalities from January to October 2024.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC in Imo State, Anthony Uga, disclosed this at the official kickoff of the command's year 2024 "Ember Months" campaign in Owerri on Thursday.

The year's 'ember months' campaign theme is: "Speak Up Against Dangerous Driving: Crashes Kill More Passengers than Drivers".

Mr Uga said that a total of 234 people were injured in the crashes and that the most prevalent cause was overspeeding, while the most vulnerable route for the crashes was the Owerri-Aba corridor.

He noted that the behaviours of drivers who tend to 'double their hustle' to make ends meet for the Yuletide and that of road users, constituted 70 per cent of menace on the roads.

He added that the campaign would raise awareness of the economic, health, mental and emotional cost of road crashes and the legal and ethical implications of violating traffic rules as well as responsible loading practices and compliance with weight limits.

He called on passengers to consider road safety as a shared responsibility and to call drivers to order if they begin to overspeed or overtake carelessly.

"This 'ember months' campaign will, among other things, emphasise the importance of road safety for the prevention of crashes occasioned by speeding.

"We, therefore, call on passengers, in line with the year's theme, to consider themselves more at risk and not hesitate to call erring drivers to order," he said.

He thanked Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State for his support for the FRSC in the execution of its mandate.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the state's Commissioner for Transport, Benson Agbaso, as well as the heads of different security agencies in the state, were present at the campaign launch.