Nigeria: 37 Drug Suspects Nabbed At Tin-Can Island Port in 2023 - NDLEA

No fewer than 37 suspected drug traffickers were arrested at the Tin-Can Island Port by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Tin-Can Island Port in Lagos in 2023.

Out of the suspects, 34 are male while three of them are female.

The Commander of Narcotics, Tin-Can Island Special Command of the NDLEA, Mitchell Ofoyeju, made this disclosure at a joint security conference held on Thursday at the instance of the Customs Area Controller, Tin-Can Island Port, Dera Nnadi.

The conference is to showcase recent seizures of 16 containers of imported unregistered pharmaceuticals as well as illicit drugs.

Fielding questions from journalists, Ofoyeju said 20 others were currently standing trial in different courts of law over their alleged involvement in drugs importations.

According to him, a total of 33,835.79 kilograms of different types of illicit drugs were also recovered during the period under review.

"Over 50 drug barons are in detention nationwide. In 2023, under the leadership of Brigade General Buba Marwa, NDLEA, is now seen to be going after drug barons.

"Aside, going after the barons and their traffickers, we have also confiscated huge funds belonging to these drug barons. The money is believed to be the proceeds from money laundering.

"In 2023, alone, the Tin-Can Special Command of NDLEA arrested a total of 37 people for their involvement in illicit drug importation. 34 of them are male while three are female," he added.