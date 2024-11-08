Nigeria: Senator Ndume's Kinsmen Denounce Recall Plot Over Tax Bill Stance

8 November 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hamisu Kabir Matazu, Maiduguri

Kinsmen of Senator Mohammed Ndume, under the aegis of Southern Borno Concerned Citizens (SBCC), have rallied behind him, following a recall threat by a group called the Northern Redemption Coalition (NRC).

The recall move, they alleged was because Ndume opposes the Tax Reform Bills currently before the National Assembly.

The Tax Reform Bills have faced significant opposition from Northern leaders, including the Northern Governors Forum (NGF), youth groups and other stakeholders, who argue that the bills will worsen economic hardship in the North.

The SBCC, led by National Chairman Comrade Bulama Ali Sawa, reiterated this view, defending Ndume's stance as in line with the welfare of his constituents.

"Calling on Southern Borno to recall their committed senator, who tirelessly defends the masses' interests across Nigeria, is unfortunate and baseless," Sawa stated, highlighting that the NRC lacks legitimacy and is represented by an unidentified "president" named Adamu Bashir.

"Senator Ndume's comments on national television accurately reflect the sentiments of his constituents, who recognize the severe risks these tax bills pose," he said.

The southern Borno senator had earlier faced sanctions from his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) over his criticism of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which led to his removal as the Senate's Chief Whip. He later tendered a public apology to the party.

