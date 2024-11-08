Nigeria, USAID Unveil Joint Research Study On HIV Vaccine

Abuja — The federal government yesterday formally announced the commencement of the HIV Vaccine Innovation, Science, and Technology Acceleration in Africa (HIV-VISTA) project in Nigeria.

This is a 5-year project led by African scientists, in eight African countries-with Nigeria as the only West African site and funded by USAID.

The project aims to develop effective vaccines for HIV.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja to herald the commencement of the initiative, Director General of National Agency for the Control of AIDS NACA, Dr. Temitope Ilori, said despite progress made by the country in reducing new infections and controlling the virus, the HIV epidemic still persists.

She said what Nigeria actually required was new tools for prevention, adding that an effective vaccine is crucial to all efforts to eradicate the scourge.

"Today, I'm very honored to introduce to you the Brilliant Project, which indeed is brilliant. Brilliant means bringing innovation to clinical and laboratory research to end HIV in Africa through new vaccine technology.

"This is an exciting USAID-funded initiative led by the Brilliant Consortium with participation from eight African countries under the South African Medical Research Council and Professor Leonard Gray.

"We as Nigerians, we are proud to have the Institute of Human Biology of Nigeria serve as the sole West African site. Unfortunately, HIV remains a significant challenge in Nigeria.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance AIDS By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The HIV Vista study is going to offer us hope for a vaccine that is tailored to the needs of our population, and Nigeria's involvement in this global initiative is very critical," she said.

Ilori, said Nigeria's participation would support both local and international efforts to end AIDS and, "bring us closer to a vaccine that will save countless lives across the African region, African continent, and even beyond."

Coordinator of United States President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, (PEPFAR), Dr. Fummi Adesanya, said the US believes that both research and science are critical and pivotal foundational enablers to ensure that, "we collectively join efforts to reach ending HIV as a public health threat by 2030, but not in isolation, in partnership."

On his part, UNAIDS representative in Nigeria who represented by Dr. Ezekiel James, said though new infections have declined in Nigeria, it was still enough.

"Our target for 2025 is 370,000 new infections. But for the 2023 data, it's 1.3 million . So you can see the gap between 1.3 million and then 370,000. So any initiative that will lead to the discovery of a vaccine, which at the end is the ultimate aim that we need," he said

Coordinator of NASCAP, Dr. Adebogola Bashorun hailed the innovative research efforts, adding it was a good development to Nigerians and other Africans being part of the initiative spearheaded by scientists across the globe.