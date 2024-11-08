Liberia: U.S. Africom Commander Highlights Partnership With Liberia

The Commander of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), General Michael Langley, has underscored the deepening military and diplomatic partnership between the U.S. and Liberia.

The visit aimed at advancing U.S. national security interests across Africa, focusing on strengthening shared security goals, addressing regional challenges, and supporting Liberia's military contributions to international peacekeeping missions.

During a press conference on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, General Langley expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to visit Liberia, his first trip to the country. "I am honored to be here in Liberia and to engage with our partners here. My visit is centered on exchanging ideas, identifying challenges, and most importantly, discussing the opportunities we can pursue together to address these challenges," he stated.

Langley's visit was marked by high-level meetings with Liberia's President, the Minister of Defense, and the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL). He emphasized the importance of these discussions, saying, "We have shared values and shared objectives. In my interactions with Liberia's leaders, we have recognized the mutual opportunities for cooperation and the challenges we must address together. Whether it's climate change, building resilience, or strengthening civil society, these are areas where our partnership can make a meaningful difference."

The AFRICOM Commander also highlighted the AFL's crucial role in regional peacekeeping, particularly in the Sahel and other conflict-prone areas. "The Armed Forces of Liberia are well-known for their peacekeeping efforts, notably their contribution to stability in Mali," Langley remarked. "We want to learn from the AFL's experiences, particularly how they have successfully carried out peacekeeping operations and the leadership that makes their forces so effective."

The visit comes at a time when regional security threats are growing, particularly across West Africa, where terrorism, insurgency, and misinformation are exacerbating instability. Langley acknowledged these challenges, stating, "We have seen destabilizing activities across the Sahel, Central Africa, and even as far as Libya. A key driver of instability is the spread of misinformation and disinformation, which undermines governance and sows discord among populations. A strong, representative government is critical to countering these forces, and Liberia is an example of how democracy can withstand external pressures."

He commended Liberia's successful democratic elections and its resilience against misinformation, praising the country for its commitment to democratic values. "Liberia's successful election last year is a testament to the strength of its democratic institutions. I believe that strengthening these institutions and continuing to build on Liberia's representative governance will be key to pushing back against destabilizing influences in the region," Langley said.

The issue of misinformation was a key theme in Langley's remarks. "When I travel across Africa, I am looking for what works, what governance structures are resilient, and what can push back against the chaos caused by misinformation. Liberia's example shows that strong governance, coupled with an engaged civil society, can resist the efforts of those who wish to destabilize countries through false narratives and divisive stories," he added.

In line with the U.S.-Africa partnership, Langley also discussed upcoming plans for enhanced cooperation between the U.S. and Liberia. He revealed that next month, AFRICOM will send senior defense officials and action officers from Stuttgart to Liberia. "These teams will help assess the security challenges Liberia faces, both regionally and locally, and look at them through different domains, including border security and maritime security," Langley explained. "They will also address development issues, whether related to security or other sectors, in a comprehensive approach that reflects the whole government's role in tackling these problems."

U.S. Ambassador to Liberia, Mark Toner, also spoke at the press conference, emphasizing the importance of the visit and the broader relationship between the U.S. and Liberia. "General Langley's visit underscores the strong military partnership between our nations," Ambassador Toner said. "It also highlights the U.S. government's ongoing commitment to supporting Liberia in its security efforts and its broader development agenda."

Toner highlighted the collaborative nature of the U.S.-Liberia relationship, noting that the two countries share not only security interests but also a commitment to peace and stability. "The general's meetings today with President Boakai, Minister of Defense, and other senior military leaders have been invaluable in reinforcing our partnership and gaining insight into the security challenges Liberia faces. These discussions help shape our continued engagement in the region and are an important part of our shared efforts to address both security and development challenges," the Ambassador added.

The discussions also covered the broader regional context, where the U.S. seeks to address complex security threats through sustained engagement and cooperative partnerships. Langley emphasized the importance of a "whole government approach" in tackling security issues, whether related to military concerns or broader development challenges. "We understand that security is not just about defense forces; it's about building resilience across societies, strengthening governance, and addressing the root causes of instability," he said.

As the visit concluded, General Langley reinforced the message of continued collaboration. "The U.S. is committed to supporting Liberia in its efforts to strengthen its security and governance structures. The partnership we share is vital not only for Liberia's prosperity but also for regional stability," he concluded.