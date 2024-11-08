Nigeria: Reckless Driving Kills More Passengers Than Drivers - FRSC

"Crashes do not discriminate, and we must all take responsibility for creating safer roads."

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Delta State Command says passengers are at a higher risk of losing their lives in Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) than drivers.

Frederick Ogidan, the sector commander of the FRSC in Delta, said this on Thursday in Asaba during a Town Hall with stakeholders on Ember Months Sensitisation.

The town hall theme was "Speak Up Against Dangerous Driving: Crashes Kill More Passengers than Drivers."

Mr Ogidan said, "We are gathered here as part of our collective effort to address the road safety challenges associated with the "ember" months, a time marked by heightened road travel and, regrettably, an increase in road crashes.

"This theme reflects our commitment to reducing road fatalities by empowering passengers, pedestrians and all road users to take an active stance against unsafe driving practices.

"Every year, families, businesses, and communities across Delta state and Nigeria bear the heavy burden of road crashes, which results in loss of lives, injuries, and economic setbacks.

"Data from our records indicate that, in many cases, it is the passengers who suffer the most severe consequences of road crashes.

"These alarming statistics demand that passengers and all road users recognise and speak out against behaviours that compromise road safety.

"Crashes do not discriminate, and we must all take responsibility for creating safer roads," he said.

The sector commander said the town hall meeting brought stakeholders from transport unions, government agencies, security outfits, and transporters.

"We can address the systemic issues that lead to dangerous driving and equip our communities with the knowledge and resolve to prevent road crashes.

"To the transport operators and drivers, let me remind you that passengers trust you with their lives each time they board your vehicle.

"This trust is not a privilege, but a responsibility. Your adherence to traffic rules and your commitment to responsible driving are essential for the safety of everyone on our roads," he said.

He also urged passengers to play a proactive role in their safety by speaking up when they notice dangerous behaviours, such as speeding, distractions, or disregard for traffic regulations.

"Your voice matters, and you have the right to demand a safe journey.

"To our security agencies and community leaders, I appeal to you to help us reinforce road safety practices within your communities.

"Let us remember that road safety is a shared responsibility. Let us leave here today with a renewed commitment to be proactive in fighting dangerous driving.

"The silence that leads to crashes and loss of life is a silence we can no longer afford. Together, we have the power to change this narrative.

"Let us work hand-in-hand to make our roads safer for everyone," he added.

Commendation

Ezenyili Kelvin, the chairperson of Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State, said the theme of the Ember Month campaign was not only timely but urgent.

"It compels us to address the often overlooked reality that passengers, who are innocent travellers, bear the brunt of fatal crashes.

"As we approach the year's end, we know that our roads see increased activity, which, unfortunately, often comes with a rise in traffic crashes.

"The responsibility to prevent these tragedies does not lie solely with the drivers but with everyone involved, passengers, pedestrians, transport operators, and the public.

"Passengers must speak up if they notice reckless behaviour, transport unions must enforce compliance with safety standards, and the government must support initiatives that promote safer road usage," he said.

The chairperson commended the FRSC Delta Command for their relentless efforts in leading the 2024 Ember Months sensitisation.

"This event underscores their commitment to road safety, and their tireless work has undoubtedly saved countless lives.

"The presence of security agencies and key stakeholders here today signifies a unified front in our campaign against road fatalities

"As we engage today, let us remain focused on solutions. Together, through dialogue and collaboration, we can find practical approaches that will make our roads safer for everyone," he said.