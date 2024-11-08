Nigeria: Naira Appreciates Significantly Against Dollar At Official Market

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, revealed that the Naira gained N42.15 on the day.

The Nigerian currency, the Naira, on Thursday appreciated at the official market, trading at N1,639.50 to the dollar.

This represents a 2.5 per cent gain when compared to the previous trading date on Wednesday when it exchanged at N1,681.65 to a dollar.

Also, the total daily turnover increased to 244.96 million dollars on Thursday up from 196.78 million dollars recorded on Wednesday.

At the Investor's and Exporter's (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,700.00 and N1,635.00 against the dollar.

