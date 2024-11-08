Nigeria: 11 Years and Counting - Nigeria's U-17 World Cup Heroes Still Await Reward

During a reception at the Government House in Calabar, Mr Imoke had promised houses to 21 players and ten team officials.

Friday, November 8, 2024, marks the 11th anniversary of Nigeria's Golden Eaglets' triumph in the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The team, led by Coach Manu Garba, defeated Mexico 3-0 in the final, securing Nigeria's fourth title in the cadet category.

However, despite this impressive achievement, a promise made to the team by the then-Governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke, remains unfulfilled.

During a reception at the Government House in Calabar, Mr Imoke had promised houses to 21 players and ten team officials.

Former Golden Eaglets captain Musa Muhammed has repeatedly appealed to the current Governor, Bassey Edet Otu, to fulfil this promise.

"They should help us plead with the Governor of Cross River State, Prince Bassey Edet Otu, to help us fulfil the promise made by the previous administration in 2013. We hope and pray that the current Governor can help us and fulfil the promise made by the administration of former Governor Liyel Imoke," Muhammed said.

Still hopeful

Muhammed expressed optimism about the governor's willingness to heed their plea this time. "We are hopeful the present Governor Prince Bassey Edet Otu is going to help do that. The state government promised all the players and officials houses in Calabar, but up till now, we have not heard anything from them. We have tried everything possible to reach out to the state government so they know our plights."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines World Cup Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The team's connection to Cross River State is significant, as they spent one and a half years preparing for the tournament in the state.

Muhammed emphasised this bond, saying, "We are children of Cross River too because we had all our preparations and camping for the FIFA Under 17 World Cup there. If asked where I can live besides Kano, I will choose Cross River because it is peaceful and filled with lovely people."

The team shares Muhammed's sentiment and would be delighted if the promised house gifts become a reality.

"I enjoyed staying there because we stayed camping for almost a year and a half. We have about three of our players from there. It was very exciting for us to win the World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, and we would be happier if this promise were fulfilled," he said.

Governor Otu, who assumed office in May 2023, has focused on continuing his predecessor's legacy while introducing reforms.

In his one-year-in-office speech, he announced a significant increase in the state's internally generated revenue, citing a 60.6% growth to N36.3 billion.

The Governor Otu administration has prioritised projects in agriculture, infrastructure revamping, health and youth development.

Optimists hope the promise to the Golden Eaglets will be addressed soon, emphasising the need for accountability and commitment to Nigeria's sporting heroes.