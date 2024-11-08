Nigeria: Lagos Falls Short of International Standards for Biosecurity Preparedness - Official

Mr Bobadoye explained that biosecurity is about more than humans; it's a shared responsibility encompassing animals and plants.

Lagos State's biosecurity preparedness has been deemed inadequate, with a concerning 36 per cent readiness level, according to Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Global Emerging Pathogens Treatment Consortium (GET), Ayodotun Bobadoye.

Speaking at the 10th African Conference in Lagos, Mr Bobadoye cited a recent WHO Joint External Evaluation of Lagos, indicating that the state's biosecurity preparedness sits at a concerning 36 per cent readiness level.

According to Mr Bobadoye, the evaluation shows that while Lagos is a leader within Nigeria, "it falls short of international standards."

This deficiency is alarming given Lagos' dense population and environmental vulnerabilities, making it a high-risk area for outbreaks like monkeypox and cholera.

"Biosecurity is about mitigating risks to human, animal, and plant life, with laboratory biosecurity gaining attention worldwide," he said.

Funding, collaboration for preparedness

During his presentation centered on Lagos State biosecurity policy, an initiative aiming to shield human, animal, and environmental health, Mr Bodayoye emphasised the need for budget allocations and inter-agency coordination to better equip Lagos for epidemic preparedness.

"Collaboration across government sectors and with private entities will be essential to prepare Lagos for future challenges," he said.

Mr Bobadoye explained that biosecurity is not just about humans; "it's a shared responsibility encompassing animals and plants."

With recommendations to strengthen laboratory capacities and bolster collaboration across MDAs, Mr Bobadoye outlined GET's goals for the state's biosecurity policy, set to be implemented by early next year.

"The policy will offer guidelines to manage biosecurity risks, prevent misuse of pathogens, and foster collaboration," he said, calling for empowerment of veterinary and public health laboratories.

Conference in Lagos

Lagos State hosted the 10th African Conference on One Health and Biosecurity, bringing together global experts, policymakers, and stakeholders to address Africa's preparedness against global health threats.

The two-day conference is organised by GET in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Health, with the theme: "From Ebola to COVID-19 and Beyond: Strengthening Africa's Capacity to Address Emerging Global Health Security Threats."

Speaking at the opening ceremony Wednesday, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, emphasised the state's commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure to protect against biosecurity risks.

"Lagos - with its dense, rapidly growing population - is especially susceptible to infectious outbreaks," Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

"It is imperative we enhance our biosecurity readiness, not just for ourselves, but as a model for the continent."

One Health approach

In his remarks, Former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, stressed the need for one health approach to health security in Africa, integrating human, animal, and environmental health to prevent and manage diseases.

Mr Fashola emphasised the need for proactive planning to address health and environmental challenges in Africa.

He observed that Africa's rapid urbanisation and population growth heighten its vulnerability to biosecurity threats, stressing the need for proactive planning to address health and environmental challenges.

Mr Fashola appealed for more investment in health research and data-driven policies, arguing that evidence-based strategies are crucial for effective biosecurity management.

He stated that Africa's resilience relies on localised solutions tailored to its challenges, reiterating his commitment to supporting initiatives that prioritise the well-being and security of African communities.