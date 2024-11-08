Nigeria: P-Square Resumes Feud As Rudeboy Calls Out Producer for Alleged Song Theft

Popular singer and one-half of PSquare, Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy, has accused his twin brother and former bandmate Peter Okoye (Mr P) and his producer of 'stealing' his song.

Mr P recently dropped a song titled "Winning" after the group's third breakup earlier this year.

In an Instagram post, Rudeboy claimed the song was originally meant for release next year. However, to his surprise, his twin brother released it with the same producer.

Rudeboy claimed that his brother, Peter, recorded the song word for word with the same producer he had worked with. He also expressed frustration over submitting six songs to management, questioning why his track was being re-released.

He wrote, "Song title: WINNING. Written and sang by RUDEBOY

"Produced by same producer. NOW HOW COME? NOW AM I SUPPOSE TO RELEASE ANOTHER VERSION? Mr Producer, your case is for another day.

"Just a simple thing: Bring 6 songs, let me bring 6 songs. I Submitted 6 songs to the so-called management. Why re-singing my own song? word for word. Song that was supposed to be in my album next year, June."

In another Instagram story, Rudeboy threatened to release the original versions of any songs he felt were being copied.

"The days of manipulation are over!! And to the management, make I hear any song wey na only me sing, I go release the original version. Oloriburuku!! Music is not that hard!!," he added.