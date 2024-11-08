Nigeria: What My Late Wife Did to Get Me Out of Prison - Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reminiscenced on his prison ordeal and the role played by his late wife, Stella, to secure his release.

He spoke during the inauguration of the 250 bed space Stella Obasanjo Hospital in Benin, the Edo State capital.

Obasanjo was arrested and jailed by the late Sani Abacha over an alleged planned coup despite protesting his innocence.

He was however released by the AbdulSalam Abubakar junta after Abacha's death before he became president.

The late Stella, who also hails from the state, was very visible during the struggle and subsequently emerged the first lady among the former president's wives.

She died during Obasanjo's second term in office.

However, reflecting on the scenario, Obasanjo, 87, praised his late wife who he said left no stone unturned to secure his release from prison.

He added that she travelled far and extensively over the issue and "no amount of honour would be too much for the role she played".

"My late wife went everywhere to ensure that I came out of prison alive. She was in Vatican City, France and other parts of the world. I had it all coming out of prison.

"We were planning for her 68th birthday anniversary but never had it before she died. It was very painful for me in particular and for all of us in my family.

"So you can appreciate how thankful I am to you for doing this in her honour", he noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He thanked the government and people of Edo State for the honour adding that "I had a woman who made tremendous contributions to my achievements in public life".

The former president who said he had a good working relationship with former governor Odigie Oyegun further praised governor Godwin Obaseki for "starting and finishing well".

I have worked in the past with the likes of John Oyegun. He was a fantastic permanent secretary. I reminded him recently of some of the things that he practised on me and the ones I practised on him.

Speaking further, Obasanjo praised Obaseki, saying that he started well and he is finishing well.

"With this hospital, you're assured of first class treatment for any ailment. More grace to the elbows of the governor. With this kind of edifice, I can say that the governor started well and is finishing well", he submitted.