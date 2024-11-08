Nigeria: What My Late Wife Did to Secure My Release From Prison - Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo recently reflected on his time in prison, recounting the pivotal role his late wife, Stella, played in securing his release.

Obasanjo shared these memories during the inauguration of the 250-bed Stella Obasanjo Hospital in Benin, Edo State's capital.

Obasanjo was detained under General Sani Abacha's regime for alleged coup involvement and was freed by AbdulSalam Abubakar's administration after Abacha's death, leading to his presidency.

His late wife, Stella Obasanjo from Edo State, championed his release and later became the first lady before passing away during his second term.

Reflecting on her dedication, the 87-year-old praised Stella's commitment, saying, "My late wife went everywhere to ensure that I came out of prison alive. She was in Vatican City, France and other parts of the world. I had it all coming out of prison." He added, "No amount of honour would be too much for the role she played."

Obasanjo expressed deep gratitude for the honour given to Stella through the hospital, noting, "I had a woman who made tremendous contributions to my achievements in public life."

Obasanjo also acknowledged Governor Godwin Obaseki's role in the hospital project, lauding him for "starting and finishing well" in office. He further reminisced about his past work with former Governor John Odigie Oyegun, whom he described as an exceptional permanent secretary.

"With this hospital, you're assured of first-class treatment for any ailment," he said. "More grace to the elbows of the governor. With this kind of edifice, I can say that the governor started well and is finishing well."