Equatorial Guinea: 'I Dated Baltasar Engonga for Over Four Years - He Deceived Me' - Lady in Sex Tape Alleges

"I am humiliated. It is my reputation, my honour. I want to know where these videos came from and why he kept them".

Cristel Nchama, one of the ladies in Baltasar Engonga's infamous sex tapes, has a formal complaint with the National Gendarmerie of Malabo (The Armed Forces of Equatorial Guinea).

Real Equatorial Guinea says Ms Nchama is the first person to file a formal complaint against Mr Engonga; of all the women in the viral sex tapes in which he had sexual relations with them, others in which he asked them to touch themselves alone and send him the content.

Mr Engonga, nicknamed Bello, was recently relieved of his position as the Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF) after widely circulated sex videos involving him and numerous women surfaced online over the weekend.

Mr Engonga's sex tapes were leaked when he was remanded in custody at Malabo's infamous Black Beach prison over embezzlement of public funds.

Mr Engonga is the son of Baltasar Engonga Edjo, the current president of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC).

'I was deceived'

The newspaper reports Ms Nchama as saying she was deceived by her now ex-partner, considering herself a "victim" after Bello's sex videos with her were made public.

According to the young woman, she refused to be filmed by her ex-partner, Bello, on several occasions but admitted that they recorded some immediately deleted scenes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Equatorial Guinea Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I am humiliated. It is my reputation, my honour. I want to know where these videos came from and why he kept them," Ms Cristel lamented.

She has demanded at the Gendarmerie that Mr Engonga repair the damages and losses caused by these videos.

According to Guinea24 , she said it is normal for two adults to experience a moment of passion and to do crazy things during the act, but she does not find it sensible to keep that type of content on a device.

After this first complaint, the National Gendarmerie invited the other women who appeared in the secretly recorded videos to report the cases and file their complaints.

Courtroom scene

In related news, The Minister of Justice, Religion and Human Rights, Reginaldo Biyogo Mba Ndong, arrived at the bathroom of Court Number 1, the scene of one of Mr Ebang's erotic videos.

According to Impresario Ge, Mr Ndong inquired about the fact that explicit content was recorded in the toilets of a court and stressed that new control and security measures would be adopted.

He also met with the Ministry's staff to discuss the erotic videos of Baltazar Ebang Engonga that are currently still circulating on social networks and as a result of the leak of the video recorded in the bathroom of the investigating court number I.

The minister, accompanied by Vice Minister Riocalo and the Secretary-General, conducted an inspection on Monday at the investigating courts in Malabo, inquired about the possibility of recording explicit content in the court bathrooms, and stressed that new control and security measures would be adopted.